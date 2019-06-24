A 27-year-old Camden woman was charged with fatally stabbing her identical twin sister on Saturday, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday.
Amanda Ramirez was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of Anna Ramirez. She was being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.
Police were called to the Centennial Village Apartments in the 1200 block of East State Street just before 5:40 a.m. Saturday and found a wounded and unconscious Anna Ramirez. She was taken to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:19 a.m.
The Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation was continuing, and no other details were released.