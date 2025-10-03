A Philadelphia Fire Department ambulance struck and killed a person in Kensington

A Philadelphia Fire Department ambulance struck and killed someone Thursday night in Kensington.

Just before midnight, the department’s medic unit was traveling east on the 600 block of East Allegheny Avenue and preparing to make a right turn onto the 3100 block of F Street when it hit the pedestrian, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Advertisement

Medics provided emergency medical care and requested help.

A second EMS unit responded and pronounced the victim dead at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, police said.

The victim has not yet been identified. The police Crash Investigation Division is investigating, officials said.

“We are saddened by the incident overnight involving our medic unit and the death of a pedestrian,” said Philadelphia Fire Department spokesperson Rachel Cunningham. “We offer our sincere condolences to their loved ones.”