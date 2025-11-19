American Airlines flight attendant dies after police say he may have been attacked inside his South Philadelphia home

Philadelphia police are seeking to question two men in connection with the death of an American Airlines flight attendant who investigators believe was attacked inside of his South Philadelphia home last week, then fell — or was thrown — out of his third-floor window.

Amadou Thiam, 50, was found lying naked on the pavement behind his home, on the 2400 block of Federal Street, with severe injuries to his face, neck, and body on the night of Nov. 10, police said. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, they said.

Advertisement

The medical examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Thiam’s death, but homicide detectives are investigating, said Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore. Vanore stopped short of saying Thiam was attacked pending the coroner’s decision, but law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation said Thiam’s injuries, coupled with witness interviews and evidence recovered inside his home, suggest he was assaulted.

Residents of the Grays Ferry block this week recalled the harrowing moments when they found Thiam — and the chilling departing words of the men police are now looking to question.

Two neighbors, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisal, said they heard loud noises coming from Thiam’s condo around 6:30 p.m. last Monday, but assumed he was having guests over.

Then, they said, they heard a loud crash behind the building.

Shortly after, they said they saw two men walk out of Thiam’s home.

“Is everything okay?” one neighbor recalled asking the men. “They just kind of chuckled and said, ‘We hope so.’”

The neighbors said they approached Thiam’s door, which was left cracked open, and found blood smeared across his kitchen and third-floor bedroom. Thinking Thiam wasn’t home, they called the police to report a burglary.

As the couple waited for police, they said they noticed a stream of blood on the sidewalk outside. And then, they said, they saw Thiam’s body on the pavement.

Vanore said it’s not clear how Thiam ended up on the ground, but police believe he went through a third-story window.

“We still don’t know if he fell or was thrown,” he said.

Thiam suffered injuries throughout his body, including fractures to his face, ribs, and skull, Vanore said.

Detectives have recovered video from the block showing two men — one older, one younger — in the area around the time Thiam’s body was found, he said.

Vanore described one of the men as a thin Black male wearing a black leather jacket over a red hoodie and jeans and carrying a bag. The second man, he said, is older, bald, and wore a gray jacket.

“We’re looking to talk to them to see if they had anything to do with this,” he said.

Law enforcement sources, who asked not to be identified to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the men appeared to be carrying clothes out of the building. There were no signs of forced entry into Thiam’s home, the sources said.

Relatives of Thiam, who was originally from Côte d’Ivoire, could not be immediately reached.

His Instagram showed a man who enjoyed exploring the world: standing before Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo and the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, and eating in Key West and Las Vegas.

His death has shocked many who knew him, including his colleagues at American Airlines.

A spokesperson for the airline did not respond to a request for comment. But in a memo shared online, an operations manager for the Philadelphia region said Thiam had worked as a flight attendant with the airline since 2011 and, as a French speaker, he frequented international flights to Paris and Zurich.

“His presence and natural charisma was always something felt throughout a room,” the employee wrote. “He was a loyal friend whose kindness, positive attitude, and radiant smile touched everyone around him.”

John Stanley, a fellow American Airlines flight attendant, said that every July, there is a benefit for flight attendants at Voyeur, a night club in the Gayborhood, with dancers and drag performers. He recalled how one year, Thiam dressed up as Glinda from Wicked and performed for the crowd.

“He was as well-liked a flight attendant in Philadelphia as I know exist,” Stanley said.

Thiam’s neighbors also said he was exceptionally friendly, and loved to dress in eccentric clothing. He was also a dog lover, a passion that neighbor Nicole Colamesta said they bonded over.

“Everybody is having a really hard time processing it. This is a really quiet block. Everybody just looks out for each other here, ” Colamesta said. “You can’t stop thinking about it because it’s right in our backyard.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 215-686-3334, or to call the police tip line at 215-686-8477.

Staff writer Maggie Prosser contributed to this article.