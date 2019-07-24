So far only Elizabeth Warren has a plan to put the vast sums of wealth that have been hoarded by the ultra-rich and taken out of our economy back into play – this is money that will be spent by consumers and will strengthen businesses. She will help balance the scales on college debt and lower tuition so our workforce can focus on building their lives. She understands the role financial institutions play in shaping the wealth of our country, but also understands the need to bolster safety nets through consumer protections. And that doesn’t even scratch the surface of what she’s planning on doing. She’s got viable plans to fix it and isn’t afraid to get it done.