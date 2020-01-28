"One of the things that I find deeply distressing and disappointing about the current tenor of this conversation is how, in the court of public opinion, I am the white lady now in this narrative. The fact is that I am a white person. I am a citizen of the United States. I am a person who has a very privileged life. I am also Puerto Rican. And … that fact has been attacked and sidelined by people who, frankly, are attempting to police my identity.”