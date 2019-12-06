A person was struck by an Amtrak train Friday afternoon in Bucks County, police said.
Amtrak Northeast Regional train 93 was traveling south on tracks just west of the Cornwells Heights Station in Bensalem just before 3:15 p.m. when it hit a person who was trespassing, said Amtrak spokesperson Beth K. Toll. There was no immediate word on the person’s condition and the incident was under police investigation.
There were no injuries on the train, which was going from Boston to Norfolk, Va., and had 529 passengers and crew on board.
Just after 4 p.m., Amtrak said on Twitter that all service in the area was temporarily stopped. Service resumed about a half hour later with substantial delays.
SEPTA said service on its Trenton Regional Rail Line was suspended until about 4:40 p.m. because of the incident.