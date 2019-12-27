An Amtrak train hit a person in Delaware County late Friday afternoon, causing a service disruption between Philadelphia and Wilmington, officials said.
Just after 4 p.m., SEPTA first reported that service had been suspended on its Wilmington/Newark Line because an Amtrak train had struck a trespasser on the tracks near Darby Station.
Amtrak later confirmed that its Train 94 was stopped outside Philadelphia because of a trespasser incident and that service between Philadelphia and Wilmington had been suspended.
An agency spokesperson said in an email that the incident occurred about 3:50 p.m. and there were 555 people on the train but none were hurt.
Since then, two tracks have reopened along the route but delays are still expected.
Shortly after 5 p.m., SEPTA announced that it had resumed service on the Wilmington/Newark Line but that riders should expect delays and likely cancellations into the evening.
No further information was immediately available.