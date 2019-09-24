If writer’s block is an obstacle, look for inspiration in Treating People Well: The Extraordinary Power of Civility at Work and in Life. Written by two former White House social secretaries, it offers tips for how to open, develop, and close a world-class thank you note. But also remind your kids that nobody ever received a thank-you note, wrinkled their nose, and frowned at the penmanship or sentence structure. Gratitude is always eloquent.