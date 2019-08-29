A former official for the Burlington County corrections officers union stole more than $6,000 raised to honor a colleague who died of cancer, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Thursday.
Ann Inman, 36, of Lumberton, surrendered herself Wednesday to court officials in Mount Holly to face a charge of third-degree theft and was released after being processed, Coffina said.
Inman, a corrections officer and former treasurer of their union, allegedly kept $6,365 raised from a March 2017 fund-raiser sponsored by the union. The money was to be deposited in the union’s bank account and then, at the request of the widow, donated to the cancer center that treated her husband, Coffina said.
The criminal investigation was launched this year after union officials realized the money was never deposited, Coffina said.