Two teenage brothers from Central New Jersey murdered a man then drove to a rural stretch of upper Bucks County in the middle of the night to dump his body in the woods, prosecutors said Thursday.

The crime may have gone undetected, authorities said, if Joshua and Anthony Gamble had not turned on their hazard lights after parking two cars on the side of Pumping Station Road in Richland Township around midnight. A passing Pennsylvania State Trooper, thinking a driver was in distress, stopped to assist.

Instead, he found blood stains and a bloodied knife in one of the cars, and one of the teens hiding in the grass nearby. A few hundred yards away was the body of a man with multiple stab wounds on his neck, head and arms, according to District Attorney Matthew Weintraub.

Authorities had not publicly identified the victim as of Thursday afternoon. Both Joshua Gamble, 17, and Anthony Gamble, 19, remained in custody, awaiting their arraignments, Weintraub said at an afternoon news conference. They will be charged with murder, conspiracy, possession of an instrument of a crime and tampering with evidence.

The younger Gamble will be prosecuted as an adult, Weintraub said.

The motive in the case was similarly unclear, but Weintraub said charging documents would likely be filed later Thursday. He stressed that there were no other victims, and no danger to the public.

Investigators believe the brothers drove about an hour from their hometown of Somerset to Richland Township, stopping just 20 minutes before they encountered the state trooper to buy work gloves and disinfectant wipes at a nearby 7-Eleven. One of the two cars found at the scene was a Subaru sedan registered to Anthony Gamble; the second, which was bloodstained, was a rented Audi sedan, according to Weintraub.

Joshua Gamble had initially tried to hide from the trooper by lying in a grassy area near the vehicles, but was taken into custody, Weintraub said. His older brother attempted to flee in the Subaru, but also was apprehended.

Both brothers’ shoes were covered in blood, and both were carrying the work gloves they had purchased at 7 Eleven, similarly stained with blood, the prosecutor said.

This story will be updated.