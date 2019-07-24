Out on the hustings, that was clear from many of Johnson’s 70,000 would-be constituents in the overwhelmingly Conservative region. He is already a minor celebrity from his weekly newspaper column and appearances on a current-events television program, and is well-known for his rumpled suits, unruly peroxide-blond hair and clever repartee. To voters, it did not seem to matter that he was born, raised, educated, and spent all of his working life in places such as New York, Somerset, Eton, Oxford and London.