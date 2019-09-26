He responded to the challenge by staging Ragtime with minimal scenery and props (the set design is by James Kronzer) and a versatile ensemble that plays piano, accordion, and other instruments. There are benches, risers, adequate period costumes by Levonne Lindsay, and dramatic, crimson-hued lighting by Thom Weaver. But the overall lack of visual excitement can make the two and a half-hour show seem over-long, even ponderous in its own way.