The FBI on Friday announced a $25,000 reward for the capture of a band of masked criminals who authorities say used pepper spray on victims during more than a dozen robberies of pharmacies in Pennsylvania and Maryland.
The bureau’s Philadelphia and Baltimore Divisions are asking for the public’s help in identifying the robbers, whom they described as dangerous.
The suspects, dressed in dark clothing with hoods, face masks, and gloves, used pepper spray on employees and customers while stealing prescription drugs including oxycodone, Percocet, and promethazine, the FBI said in a statement.
The reward is being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the robbers. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
The FBI also released photos and a video of the robberies in progress, which can be seen at FBI.gov.