The FBI on Monday released images of two gunmen wanted for an attempted robbery of an armored truck last that led to bullets flying at a busy intersection in University City last week.
The images were gleaned from low-resolution surveillance video that shows bystanders fleeing and dropping for cover as gunfire blows out the back window of the getaway SUV that sped away from 36th and Markets Street around 10 a.m. Thursday. No one was injured.
One of the suspects was armed with an assault rifle and the other two had handguns, the FBI said. Police last week said only the two armored-truck guards, who were trying to deliver cash to an ATM machine, fired their guns.
The video shows a stocky black man with a beard and dreadlocks extending from the back of his head. The other suspect has his face covered. Both are wearing black clothes.
Authorities said the maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer used by two of the suspects to flee was found abandoned in nearby Powelton. The third suspect ran from the botched robbery attempt.