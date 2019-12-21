A 67-year-old woman from Richboro, Bucks County, has been charged with multiple driving offenses regarding a hit-and-run incident in Northeast Philadelphia earlier this month that killed an 82-year-old pedestrian.
Romualda Gulbiniene was charged with accidents involving death while not properly licensed, careless driving, and failure to yield to pedestrian, Philadelphia Police said Saturday.
She has no prior arrests, police said. Her apprehension was made after investigators found the vehicle that was involved in the death of Yulia Sherman on Bustleton Avenue at Hendrix Street, near the Leo Mall, around 6 p.m. Dec. 12.
Sherman, a mother and grandmother, had just finished shopping at the NetCost Market and was heading to her home nearby when she was struck by a vehicle believed to be an SUV while crossing Bustleton at a traffic light. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
An immigrant from the Soviet Union in 1978, Sherman opened a market and restaurant in the Northeast after arriving in Philadelphia.