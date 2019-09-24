A 50-year-old Burlington City man was indicted Tuesday for the fatal stabbing of his 37-year-old housemate in May, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.
Arthur Ayala, of East Fourth Street, was charged with first-degree murder and related offenses for the May 6 attack on Alfred Hanna. Police were called to the location and found Hanna unresponsive outside the house. An autopsy determined that he died of multiple stab wounds, Coffina said.
Ayala was taken into custody shortly afterward, Coffina said.