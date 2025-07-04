Fire erupts overnight at historic Art Alliance building on Rittenhouse Square

A two-alarm fire broke out sometime early Friday morning at the Art Alliance building on Rittenhouse Square, a historically designated property that was sold last year as part of the University of the Arts’ bankruptcy case. One firefighter was injured while fighting the blaze.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 251 S. 18th Street at 3:19 a.m. after smoke was seen arising from the rooftop of building, where they observed “heavy fire throughout the three-story structure,” a spokesperson for the fire department said.

“This was placed into all hands status at 3:54 a.m., which means all responding companies were placed into service,” said fire department spokesperson Rachel Cunningham.

Two extra engines and two extra ladders were required. When a second alarm was called at 4:22 a.m., more than 120 firefighters were called to the scene. The blaze was placed under control at 5:36 a.m.

EMS treated and transported a firefighter who was injured during the hourslong effort. “Thankfully, they’re going to be OK,” Cunningham said.

Officials have not yet identified the cause of the blaze. The extent of the damage to the building — which includes a theater and a gallery — was not immediately clear.

The fire awakened some Rittenhouse area residents in the middle of the night, and videos posted on social media showed the building still smoking in the early morning sunlight.

It comes amid a turbulent period and new ownership for the building. The Arts Alliance was one of nine properties owned by the University of the Arts that went to auction last year as part of the school’s dissolution of assets in bankruptcy court.

A bidding war followed that brought competing visions for the building’s future. The Pennsylvania attorney general objected to real estate mogul Allan Domb’s bid, citing a covenant that restricts use of the building for educational purposes.

The Curtis Institute of Music won the auction with a $7.6 million bid, and a court approved the transfer of the building in January. Curtis was still in the process of determining the future use of the building.

A spokesperson for Curtis said the fire department was still putting water on the site as of about 9 a.m. Curtis officials were awaiting for clearance from the fire department to enter the building to assess damage.

Staff writer Peter Dobrin contributed to this article.

This is a developing story and will be updated.