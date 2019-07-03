As Adele Kubel talked about the 26 years she spent renting an artist’s studio at the old Reading Railroad building on Spring Garden Street, it was like hearing an ode to a long-lost love.
The gorgeous building with studios for 100 artists had high ceilings and beautiful windows, said Kubel, a painter from Abington, about the structure now known simply as 915 Spring Garden.
“I got great light... I had a view of City Hall. It was very open... I could easily walk into Center City..."
But a small electrical fire in September 2015 led the city to shut down the building due to 29 code violations. Arts & Crafts Holdings bought it in 2016, and renovated it, adding another staircase and replacing an old elevator. All the while, Kubel was eagerly waiting for the building to reopen, albeit this time with 60 fewer studios.
Having signed a lease in December to enter July 1, her time was fast approaching.
And then she was told her lease was terminated.
Kubel believes it was because she was quoted in an Inquirer article that published online June 13 complaining that her once-$375 monthly rent was now $500, not including a $25-a-month utility fee and $550 a year for insurance.
“They took a building that was, for over 30 years, available to average-income-level artists, and they turned it into a rich person’s place,” Kubel was quoted as saying in the article.
The article centered around the retail brand United by Blue, and how the relocation of its corporate offices from Old City to a former tannery building at 444 N. Third Street perhaps validated Arts & Craft’s efforts to revamp the once-industrial area. In response to Kubel’s comment, Arts & Crafts partner Craig Grossman said in the article that rents went up to pay for needed new sprinkler and heating systems.
Ten days after the article, on June 24, Kubel received a certified letter dated June 17 from Arts & Crafts, informing her that her lease was being terminated under terms of “Paragraph 3 of the License Agreement:"
“Licensor may in its sole discretion upon 30 days prior written notice terminate this agreement and license granted herein for any reason.”
Like a scorned sweetheart, Kubel put her anger into writing and emailed a letter to the editor of the Inquirer.
Dated July 2, 2019, the letter’s subject line was: “Philly Gentrification.”
" ...Arts & Crafts Holdings is a real estate empire. They are packaged as an ‘innovative’ and ‘creative’ property holder. They only allow ‘free speech’ that applauds their business activities. My experience makes it apparent that this empire does not value individual creativity or free speech. Arts & Crafts Holdings is utilizing its hold on real estate to strangle public dialogue.”
Michelle Goldman, director of leasing and acquisition for Arts & Crafts, said the decision to terminate Kubel’s lease had nothing to do with her public criticism of the rent. Still, Goldman would not share the reason for the termination, which, she said, was decided prior to the article’s publication.
“The timing was unfortunate,” Goldman said. “The letter was in the process before [the article came out]. It had nothing to do with the article.” She said the mailing had been delayed because the lawyer who prepared it couldn’t get it to Arts & Crafts before a trip out of town.
In addition to putting in a fire sprinkler system, Goldman said other reasons for the increase in rent included building an additional staircase and replacing an old elevator.
“I was told by one of the [artist] tenants who came back that when the fire occurred, there was only one staircase and as the firemen were trying to go up the stairs to fight the fire, people were trying to go down [to escape.]," he said. "It was a dangerous situation.”
Arts & Crafts, which has bought more than two dozen properties in the Callowhill neighborhood in the last few years, has been the subject of recent criticism for its efforts to form a Business Improvement District, which would impose a tax on property owners within its boundaries to pay for cleaning and improvements.
In a tense meeting June 25, neighbors argued about the process and whether non-English-speaking property owners had been sufficiently included in discussions.