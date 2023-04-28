A sixth Philadelphia school has closed because of damaged asbestos.

Universal Vare, a charter school on South 24th Street in South Philadelphia, closed Friday after damaged asbestos was found in plaster above second-floor ceiling tiles during a routine inspection.

It’s unclear how widespread the problem is, or when the school might reopen.

“Given the scope of the work, the Universal Vare building will remain temporarily closed due to the confirmed asbestos fiber release episodes that were identified,” Universal CEO Penny Nixon said in an email to Vare families. “Portions of the building are still being assessed and the complete scope of asbestos abatement needs will be determined over the the next few days.

The school, a charter run by Universal Companies Inc., operates in a district building constructed in 1924.

Standardized testing complicates the closure; students are currently taking their Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) exams, and still must take science and math tests, Universal officials said.

Students will be bused to Universal Audenried High School on assigned test days to take their exams; classes will otherwise be virtual, Nixon said.

“We will provide an update early next week on the status of the Universal Vare building,” wrote Nixon. “We appreciate your cooperation, and we will continue to engage with you as information becomes available.”

Along with Universal Vare, other buildings closed from asbestos are Building 21, Frankford High, Mitchell Elementary and C.W. Henry.Simon Gratz Charter High School was closed and reopened in March.

Mitchell students and staff are slated to relocate to McMichael Elementary on Monday. There’s no time line yet for relocation for Frankford, which will be closed all year, or Henry, which recently closed.

Building 21 families got confirmation Friday that staff will return to their school building on Limekiln Pike in West Oak Lane on Monday, with students coming back Tuesday.

The school system’s inspector general is now investigating errors made in the Building 21 asbestos work. Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. has said that damaged asbestos there — and at other schools — was erroneously mischaracterized as safe for decades.