Ashley Biden filed for divorce from husband Howard Krein in Philadelphia

Ashley Biden, the daughter of former president Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden, filed for divorce from her husband, Dr. Howard Krein, on Monday in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas.

A representative for Ashley Biden confirmed the filing. The former first daughter posted an Instagram story of herself on Monday walking through a park giving a thumbs up, set to the song “Freedom” by Beyoncé.

She also reposted a quotation to Instagram: “New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before," with Lauryn Hill’s “Freedom Time” playing in the background.

Krein, an otolaryngologist and plastic surgeon at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Divorce complaints themselves are not public in Philadelphia.

The couple married in Greenville, Del. in June 2012, after Krein proposed at sunset on a cliff in Big Sur, California, according to People Magazine. The two originally met in 2010 through Ashley’s older brother Beau Biden, who died from brain cancer in 2015.

The couple have long made their home in Philadelphia; public records indicate they live in Society Hill.

Biden received a Master’s of Social Work from the University of Pennsylvania, and has worked with formerly incarcerated women in Philadelphia through the Women’s Wellness Spa(ce), a collaboration with Mural Arts Philadelphia.

» READ MORE: Ashley Biden to open a ‘wellness space for women impacted by trauma’ in Philly

The former president’s youngest daughter, Ashley Biden has largely stayed out of the public eye, though she introduced her father at the Democratic National Convention before he spoke in 2024.

In her speech, she described hosting her wedding reception in her parents’ backyard and her father walking her down the aisle.

“At the time, my dad was vice president, but he was also that dad who literally set up the entire reception,“ she said. ”He was riding around in his John Deere 4-wheeler, fixing the place settings, arranging the plants, and by the way, he was very emotional.”