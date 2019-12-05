Sweet Pea needed a lot of help. She needed surgery and many visits to the vet, and NJ Aid for Animals didn’t have the funds. So the group posted pictures of Sweet Pea to social media and support flowed in. They got more money than needed and started a fund for abused and abandoned animals in Sweet Pea’s name. The fund has covered $65,000 in medical expenses for these animals since 2016, according to the NJ Aid for Animals.