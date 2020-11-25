A Newark, N.J., man was charged in connection with the theft outside of Bally’s Casino in Atlantic City of more than $1.7 million from an armored vehicle owned by a company he used to work for, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Tuesday.
Dante J. McCluney was charged with burglary and related offenses for the Nov. 5 afternoon heist.
Video surveillance from Bally’s revealed three male suspects entered the armored vehicle Rapid Armored Corporation (RAC) and removed suspected bags of cash. The suspects then entered a gray Hyundai sedan and fled the scene.
Tyner said McCluney was previously employed by RAC as an armed guard where he worked the “AC ATM” run that serviced Bally’s and became familiar with the run’s timing and procedures.
Two employees of RAC also identified McCluney from surveillance footage obtained from the Atlantic City Boardwalk just prior to the theft, Tyner said.
The investigation is ongoing and McCluney was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
”This was a brazen burglary of an armored car on a public street in broad daylight. Out of all the crimes I’ve seen committed in Atlantic County during my tenure, this incident harkened back to something out of the 1930′s,” Tyner said in a statement.
“Thankfully, we have a talented, hard working group of detectives who used old fashioned detective work to track down Dante McCluney, and then identify the other suspects. It should be noted that a substantial amount of the stolen cash has been recovered,” Tyner said.