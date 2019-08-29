Admire the cicada. My daughter recently said it would be worth an extra $20,000 to buy a house near a park where she could listen to the cicadas. I think I raised her right! Other people are not so kind and liken the cicadas to hordes of locusts. Are cicadas harmful? What does a cicada eat? While they are underground, they suck juices from the roots of trees and grasses, but not to the extent that they do any damage. As adults they eat very little, as their main purpose in life is just to climb to the highest point they can find, make a lot of noise to attract a mate, then take the giant leap of faith that the two sound-bound lovers will meet in midair. This is especially important because they don’t necessarily have the energy left to climb another tree to give it yet another try.