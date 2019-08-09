Stop wasting your basil! Yes I know it is a beautiful plant and the spikes of flowers are interesting to look at, but that’s a plant that really needs to be deadheaded. Because they are growing so profusely in this hot damp weather, you can feel free to cut off the top half of the plants, strip the leaves for drying or pesto, and hang the branches with flower heads upside down until they dry stiff. Then use them as background in flower arrangements where they not only look interesting but smell awesome when brushed against. Then take the leaves, throw them in the blender with some olive oil, and freeze in ice cube trays or those little hamburger patty containers. Wait until after you thaw again to add the garlic, cheese and pine nuts to taste.