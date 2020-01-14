Australian bushfires have been burning for months, killing at least 26 people, destroying thousands of homes, decimating wildlife, and shrouding major cities in smoke. The fires have become a focal point in the discussion on how countries are responding to climate change.
Want to help? Here’s how.
- The Philadelphia Hawks, an Australian rules football club, are having a fundraiser for the Australian Red Cross. The team usually hosts a party on Australia Day (the country’s official national day) to benefit the team; this year, they’ve decided to use the event to aid the recovery efforts. Beyond sport, many have a personal connection to the situation: “We are a mixed team of Australians and Americans — many of our team members have connections back home still, and many in the Australian Rules Football community have felt the impact of these fires,” the team said in a statement. In addition to the fundraiser, the team is donating $5 from each Hawks social membership sold this year. Noon-6 p.m. Sat. Jan. 25, Cavanaugh’s Headhouse Square (upstairs), 421 S. 2nd St., $20 suggested.
- Bushfire Benefit. With 100% of proceeds going to Adelaide Koala Rescue and Kangaroo Island Mayoral Fund, this party will feature Australian classics such as sausage rolls, meat pies, Coopers beer. Music from Chris Kristofferson Norris and Randy Goodman. There will also be a raffle. Noon to 4 p.m. Sat. Jan. 25, Kyber Pass, 56 S. 2nd St., $20 at the door.
We will be adding to this as we become aware of new efforts. If you know of other local events/organizing in Philadelphia to help Australia, please email us.