Burlington County man is charged with killing his wife

A Burlington County man has been charged with murder for allegedly strangling his wife and then calling 911 to tell police she took a nap and did not awaken.

Babu Natarajan, 40, of Medford, killed his wife Angammal Babu, 41, in the couple’s Regent Court home on March 21, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement Thursday. He was taken into custody Wednesday and is being held in the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Medford Township Police officers were called to the couple’s Medford home for a report of an unconscious and unresponsive woman, authorities said.

Officers found Babu’s body in the upstairs master bedroom. An autopsy revealed that her cause of death was compression to the neck, authorities said, and her death was ruled a homicide.

The couple has two children, a spokesperson for the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said, but their ages were not available. Natarajan worked from home, authorities said, but it was not clear what kind of work he did or whether his wife was employed.