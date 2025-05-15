These were the most popular baby names in Pennsylvania and New Jersey last year

Step aside, Charlotte. Olivia is back to reigning as the top name for girls born in Pennsylvania. As for the boys, Noah remained on top for a second straight year.

The Pennsylvania Gen Alpha scene welcomed the last of its members last year with 127,004 babies. Unlike for Hollywood parents, Bluebell, River, or Emery didn’t make the naming cut. Keystone State parents kept their monikers rather traditional.

Advertisement

Olivia, Charlotte, Emma, Sophia, and Amelia were the most popular Pennsylvania girl names, a top five that has not changed since 2022, according to the Social Security Administration. For boys, Noah, Liam, Oliver, and Henry maintained their spots at the top. Theodore managed to sneak up the list, moving from the eighth most popular name in 2023 to fourth place last year, right above Henry.

Male name Number of babies Female name Number of babies Male name Noah Number of babies 740 Female name Olivia Number of babies 513 Male name Liam Number of babies 611 Female name Charlotte Number of babies 487 Male name Oliver Number of babies 597 Female name Emma Number of babies 460 Male name Theodore Number of babies 506 Female name Sophia Number of babies 432 Male name Henry Number of babies 468 Female name Amelia Number of babies 430 Male name James Number of babies 433 Female name Mia Number of babies 348 Male name Lucas Number of babies 400 Female name Isabella Number of babies 341 Male name Benjamin Number of babies 392 Female name Harper Number of babies 339 Male name Levi Number of babies 390 Female name Evelyn Number of babies 337 Male name Jack Number of babies 372 Female name Ava Number of babies 320

Across the bridge in New Jersey, the panorama isn’t too different.

Sophia, Emma, Olivia, and Charlotte are in New Jersey’s top five names, but Mia leads the chart for girls. As for the boys, their leading names have not changed since 2021 with Liam, Noah, Lucas, Joseph, and Michael remaining the most common Jersey boy names.

Male name Number of babies Female name Number of

babies Male name Liam Number of babies 773 Female name Mia Number of

babies 468 Male name Noah Number of babies 717 Female name Sophia Number of

babies 465 Male name Lucas Number of babies 428 Female name Emma Number of

babies 456 Male name Joseph Number of babies 348 Female name Olivia Number of

babies 418 Male name Michael Number of babies 340 Female name Charlotte Number of

babies 386 Male name Ethan Number of babies 339 Female name Amelia Number of

babies 376 Male name Luca Number of babies 338 Female name Isabella Number of

babies 375 Male name Anthony Number of babies 333 Female name Sofia Number of

babies 291 Male name James Number of babies 332 Female name Leah Number of

babies 279 Male name Oliver Number of babies 309 Female name Ava Number of

babies 268

Noah, Liam, Emma, Olivia, and Sophia follow the national trend for the most popular baby names in the 2010s, according to the Social Security Administration.

For Mary, Patricia, Robert, or any of the other names that were near the top for the last century overall but rank lower on the list these days, it might get harder to find a name keychain.