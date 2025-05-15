These were the most popular baby names in Pennsylvania and New Jersey last year
Pennsylvania parents are keeping baby names traditional.
Step aside, Charlotte. Olivia is back to reigning as the top name for girls born in Pennsylvania. As for the boys, Noah remained on top for a second straight year.
The Pennsylvania Gen Alpha scene welcomed the last of its members last year with 127,004 babies. Unlike for Hollywood parents, Bluebell, River, or Emery didn’t make the naming cut. Keystone State parents kept their monikers rather traditional.
Olivia, Charlotte, Emma, Sophia, and Amelia were the most popular Pennsylvania girl names, a top five that has not changed since 2022, according to the Social Security Administration. For boys, Noah, Liam, Oliver, and Henry maintained their spots at the top. Theodore managed to sneak up the list, moving from the eighth most popular name in 2023 to fourth place last year, right above Henry.
Across the bridge in New Jersey, the panorama isn’t too different.
Sophia, Emma, Olivia, and Charlotte are in New Jersey’s top five names, but Mia leads the chart for girls. As for the boys, their leading names have not changed since 2021 with Liam, Noah, Lucas, Joseph, and Michael remaining the most common Jersey boy names.
babies
babies
babies
babies
babies
babies
babies
babies
babies
babies
Noah, Liam, Emma, Olivia, and Sophia follow the national trend for the most popular baby names in the 2010s, according to the Social Security Administration.
For Mary, Patricia, Robert, or any of the other names that were near the top for the last century overall but rank lower on the list these days, it might get harder to find a name keychain.