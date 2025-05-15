Skip to content
These were the most popular baby names in Pennsylvania and New Jersey last year

Pennsylvania parents are keeping baby names traditional.

Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott and his baby before the NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott and his baby before the NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia.Read moreMonica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Step aside, Charlotte. Olivia is back to reigning as the top name for girls born in Pennsylvania. As for the boys, Noah remained on top for a second straight year.

The Pennsylvania Gen Alpha scene welcomed the last of its members last year with 127,004 babies. Unlike for Hollywood parents, Bluebell, River, or Emery didn’t make the naming cut. Keystone State parents kept their monikers rather traditional.

Olivia, Charlotte, Emma, Sophia, and Amelia were the most popular Pennsylvania girl names, a top five that has not changed since 2022, according to the Social Security Administration. For boys, Noah, Liam, Oliver, and Henry maintained their spots at the top. Theodore managed to sneak up the list, moving from the eighth most popular name in 2023 to fourth place last year, right above Henry.

Male name
Noah
Number of babies
740
Female name
Olivia
Number of babies
513
Male name
Liam
Number of babies
611
Female name
Charlotte
Number of babies
487
Male name
Oliver
Number of babies
597
Female name
Emma
Number of babies
460
Male name
Theodore
Number of babies
506
Female name
Sophia
Number of babies
432
Male name
Henry
Number of babies
468
Female name
Amelia
Number of babies
430
Male name
James
Number of babies
433
Female name
Mia
Number of babies
348
Male name
Lucas
Number of babies
400
Female name
Isabella
Number of babies
341
Male name
Benjamin
Number of babies
392
Female name
Harper
Number of babies
339
Male name
Levi
Number of babies
390
Female name
Evelyn
Number of babies
337
Male name
Jack
Number of babies
372
Female name
Ava
Number of babies
320

Across the bridge in New Jersey, the panorama isn’t too different.

Sophia, Emma, Olivia, and Charlotte are in New Jersey’s top five names, but Mia leads the chart for girls. As for the boys, their leading names have not changed since 2021 with Liam, Noah, Lucas, Joseph, and Michael remaining the most common Jersey boy names.

Male name
Liam
Number of babies
773
Female name
Mia
Number of
babies
468
Male name
Noah
Number of babies
717
Female name
Sophia
Number of
babies
465
Male name
Lucas
Number of babies
428
Female name
Emma
Number of
babies
456
Male name
Joseph
Number of babies
348
Female name
Olivia
Number of
babies
418
Male name
Michael
Number of babies
340
Female name
Charlotte
Number of
babies
386
Male name
Ethan
Number of babies
339
Female name
Amelia
Number of
babies
376
Male name
Luca
Number of babies
338
Female name
Isabella
Number of
babies
375
Male name
Anthony
Number of babies
333
Female name
Sofia
Number of
babies
291
Male name
James
Number of babies
332
Female name
Leah
Number of
babies
279
Male name
Oliver
Number of babies
309
Female name
Ava
Number of
babies
268

Noah, Liam, Emma, Olivia, and Sophia follow the national trend for the most popular baby names in the 2010s, according to the Social Security Administration.

For Mary, Patricia, Robert, or any of the other names that were near the top for the last century overall but rank lower on the list these days, it might get harder to find a name keychain.