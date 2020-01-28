Police are trying to identify a suspect in the reported theft at a Center City hotel Monday morning of a backpack allegedly containing about $500,000 in jewelry.
Around 10:30 a.m., the suspect entered the Sofitel hotel at 117 S. 20th St. and took the backpack. Police on Monday night released an image from surveillance video of the suspect.
The suspect was described as black, about 20 years old, around 6-feet tall with a thin build, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, red shirt, dark-colored pants, and black-and-white sneakers. Anyone with information helpful to the investigation can contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or dial 911.