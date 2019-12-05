Officials are tracking a bear in Wilmington’s Trolley Square neighborhood.
A video feed from NBC10′s helicopter showed the bear running around yards and parking lots behind homes in the area, clearly seeking to avoid officials pursuing him.
The pursuit comes a day after Delaware State Police reported they had received sightings of a bear in the area of the I-95/I-495 split north of Wilmington.
The bear is believed to be one that was first spotted last week across the Pennsylvania border in Delaware County.
The Trolley Square neighborhood borders the Brandywine Creek. Wildlife officials say migrating bear often follow waterways.