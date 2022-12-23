It’s a slow week for live music with a few Friday night shows and one Christmas night dance party. The action, though, picks up after the Christmas holiday, with choice shows at Brooklyn Bowl and Ardmore Music Hall.

1. Luke Carlos Reilly

Philly jazz pianist and composer Luke Carlos Reilly is playing holiday music at Chris’ Jazz Cafe with a band that features Nimrod Elab Speaks on bass, Anward Malcolm Marshall on drums, Ben O’Neill on guitar, and vocalist Cibon. $20; dinner and show, $70, 8 and 10 p.m., 12/23, Chris’ Jazz Cafe, 1421 Sansom St., chrisjazzcafe.com

2. Electron

Electron are a Philadelphia electro-jam band supergroup of sorts, taking advantage of the holiday season for a hometown gig. They are Marc Brownstein and Aron Magner of the Disco Biscuits, Mike Greenfield of Lotus, and Tom Hamilton of Brothers Past. Sweeping Views opens. $32-$49.50, 8 p.m., 12/23, Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, 1009 Canal St., brooklynbowl.com/philadelphia

3. Sleigh the Bells

For when you just need to get out of the house on Christmas Day, there’s a Jungle and Drum & Bass party at Warehouse on Watts, in the Yorktown section of North Philly. Featured music makers include Tommy Hogunz, Face My Flow, Nobi, DJ Ha, Problem Unit, Mighty Mike Sega, and Plastic Loverboy. $20, 8 p.m., 12/25, Warehouse on Watts, 83 N. Watts St., wowphilly.com.

4. Gogol Bordello

Ukrainian American punk band Gogol Bordello’s Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia show is a celebration of 15 years of playing up and down the East Coast every year in the week leading up to New Year’s Eve. The band, led by charismatic and super-energetic front man Eugene Hutz, who starred alongside Elijah Wood in the 2005 film Everything is Illuminated, are touring behind their new album, Solidaritine. Crazy & the Brains open.

Anyone attending shows at Brooklyn Bowl, Fillmore Philadelphia, or Punchline Philly is encouraged to donate nonperishable food items, diapers, formula, socks and/or new, unwrapped toys and books for children. The items will be donated to Lutheran Settlement Homes and Toy for Tots. $35-$40, 8 p.m., 12/28, Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, 1009 Canal St., brooklynbowl.com/philadelphia

5. Zumi Records Showcase

Six acts from Narberth’s Zumi Records, all who sing or rap over beats made by Ruben and Ezra Imaizumi, the sibling production team who specialize in Brazilian, jazz, and soul music-flavored beatmaking, are performing at Ardmore Music Hall. The acts, which all hail from the Philadelphia area, including Ezra Imaizumi (who performs as Zumi). Then there is Lucho Ritmic, Rius, A.N.T. 16, Xander Ray, and Dreamland. $10-$25, 8 p.m., 12/18, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 East Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com

6. Felice Brothers

The droll sense of humor and ramshackle American vernacular sound of The Felice Brothers — Will Lawrence and Jesske Hume, plus actual brothers Ian and James Felice — are on fine display on last year’s From Dreams to Dust. Ian Felice is an underrated songwriter with a tender touch and an absurdist sense of humor that is liable to rhyme “Barney Rubble” with “Dostoevsky’s The Double.” $22-$25, 8 p.m., 12/29, Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, 1009 Canal St., brooklynbowl.com/philadelphia

7. Devon Gilfillian

The Nashville-based soul singer from Delaware County has a hometown show in Ardmore. Now signed to Fantasy Records, he released “Brown Sugar Queen” with Janice this fall and has a new holiday song in “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” He’s due for new music after releasing two albums, Black Hole Rainbow and a song-by-song cover album of Marvin Gaye’s What’s Goin’ On in 2020. Openers are Snacktime and Gilfillian’s brother Ryan, who has a fine new EP of his own called Evergreen. $20, 8 p.m., 12/29, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., ardmoremusichall.com

8. Gov’t Mule

Warren Haynes keeps busy, between his solo tours and “The Last Waltz” tour the guitarist and singer did at the Met Philly in November. Now he’s back at the Met, with his Southern rock jam band Gov’t Mule on Thursday. The Mule is touring behind last year’s Heavy Load Blues. $28-$99, 8 p.m., 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com.