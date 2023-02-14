Shake off the Super Bowl blues with these 5 concerts

This week’s top five live music picks features jamgrass in Atlantic City, dubstep at the Met, folk rock at the World Cafe Live, country in South Philly, and hip-hop at Underground Arts.

And here are five bonus picks if you need more options: Keb Mo at Parx Casino and Eliza Edens at Milkboy Philly on Friday, Res at City Winery and West Philly Orchestra at Johnny Brenda’s on Saturday, and Marc Ribot: The Jazz-Bins at Solar Myth on Thursday.

1. Billy Strings

Billy Strings was born William Apostol. His Aunt Modi gave him his nickname because of his dexterity on a variety of acoustic instruments. Fresh off a two-night stand at the Met in November, the bluegrass multi-instrumentalist is back in the area for three nights in Atlantic City. The Grammy winner’s tour in support of his new album with Terry Barber, Me/And/Dad, starts Thursday Feb. 16 and continues through Saturday. $49-$69, 8 p.m., 2/16-2/18, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.

2. Subtronics

Subtronics is dubstep artist Jesse Kardon, a Philly-born DJ-producer (and drummer) whose profile is continually rising in the electronic music world. Last summer, Kardon sold out the Red Rocks amphitheater in Colorado. His full length debut Antifractals topped the Billboard charts in December and he also packed the Kia Forum in Los Angeles last month. On Friday, he plays a hometown gig at the Met Philly on North Broad Street. $39-$125, 8 p.m., 2/17, The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., the metphilly.com

3. Ron Sexsmith

Ron Sexsmith came to prominence in 1995 with his Daniel Lanois-produced self titled solo debut. It featured the adult-alternative radio staples “Lebanon, Tennessee” and “Secret Heart,” the latter which was covered by Rod Stewart and Leslie Feist. Through 17 albums, Sexsmith has continued to have a way with a fetching melody and witty turn of phrase — it makes sense that Elvis Costello and Paul McCartney are fans. His newest, The Vivian Line, which comes out Friday, is full of charmers like “One Bird Calling” and “Outdated and Antiquated” that are gently nostalgic and self-deprecating. He’s on his first American tour in eight years, with Philly singer-songwriter Avi Wisnia opening. $30-$35, 8 p.m., 2/18, Music Hall at World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com

4. Carrie Underwood

The winner of the fourth season of American Idol in 2005 has maintained a place as one of the few women who have continually thrived in a country mainstream that’s often been dominated by bro country knuckleheads. (She’s also maintained a high profile via her weekly Sunday night football showcase, which she’s held down since replacing Faith Hill in 2013.) Underwood’s “Denim & Rhinestones” tour supports her slick pop- and rock-leaning 2022 album of the same name whose high point is the no-regrets divorce song “She Don’t Know.” The album follows the 2020 holiday collection My Gift and 2021 gospel album My Savior. Breakout Delaware-raised country star Jimmie Allen opens. $35.50-$146, 7:30 p.m., 2/22, Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly.com

5. GZA

What’s the greatest solo album by a member of the Wu-Tang Clan? Is it Ghostface Killah’s Supreme Clientele? Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx? An Ol’ Dirty Bastard album whose title can not be printed here? It’s a matter of debate, but no conversation among discerning fans would leave out GZA’s Liquid Swords, the 1995 tour de force by the rapper born Gary Eldridge Grice who’s also known as The Genius. The RZA-produced collection, which features contributions from all the group’s members, sets itself apart with GZA’s cerebral, understated approach and experimental soundscape. At Underground Arts, he’ll play the album in its entirety while backed by a full band. With Dell P, Qthree, JtheAudiphile and Lazarus. $36, 8 p.m. 12/23, Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St., undergroundsrts.org