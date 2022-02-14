Billie Eilish played the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, finally making her way to the South Philly showplace nearly two years after her first scheduled appearance at the arena was canceled just as the COVID-19 shutdown of live music began.

This time, Eilish was in town performing to a sold out house on her Happier Than Ever world tour, named after her 2021 album, the follow up to her Grammy sweeping 2019 debut release, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The tour kicked off in earnest earlier this month after Eilish played a few scattered dates last fall, including headlining Delaware’s Firefly Festival.

Eilish kicked off her one hour, 40 minute set on Sunday with “Bury A Friend,” the first for 26 songs she played — though some were performed in shortened form. She was backed by a minimalist band made up only of her multi-instrumentalist brother Finneas O’Connell and drummer Andrew Marshall, a duo that that nonetheless were able to make a thunderous sound.

Before “Therefore I Am,” one room shaking number early on, Eilish - with her hair dyed black in pigtails, eschewing the platinum blonde look on the Happier Than Ever album cover - greeted super enthusiastic crowd. “Guys, I’m so excited to be here,” the 20 year old singer said. “Philly has always been one of my favorite places to perform.”

The Super Bowl was not mentioned, but Valentine’s Day was: Eilish strolled out on the catwalk that extended in the crowd to toss candy to fans before “Oxytocin.”

Indie songwriter and guitarist Dora Jar opened the show fronting a four-piece band in a 30 minute set drawn mostly from her Digital Meadow EP. Jar took the place of Willow, the scheduled opener who pulled out of the Eilish tour last week. Hours before the tour’s opening date in New Orleans, Willow, who is the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, announced on Twitter that “due to production limitations, I am unable to put on the show that you all deserve.”

Billie Eilish Setlist, Feb. 13, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Bury A Friend

I Didn’t Change My Number

NDA

Therefore I Am

My Strange Addiction

Idontwannabeyouanymore

Lovely

You Should Me In A Crown

Billie Bossa Nova

Goldwing

Halley’s Comet

Oxytocin

Ilomilo

Your Power

Male Fantasy

Not My Responsibility

Overheated

Bellyache

Ocean Eyes

Bored

Getting Older

Lost Cause

When The Party’s Over

All The Good Girls Go To Hell

Everything I Wanted

Bad Guy

Happier Than Ever