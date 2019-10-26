A man and a woman were fatally struck Friday in two separate hit-and-runs in Camden County, authorities said.
The first happened around 4:45 a.m. on a Cherry Hill highway. A man was walking across Route 38 in a marked crosswalk near Chestnut Street, police said, when a car hit him in the right eastbound lane. The driver kept traveling east, authorities said. Police were still searching for that person on Saturday.
They did not immediately identify the victim.
The second hit-and-run occurred Friday night in Gloucester Township, authorities said.
A woman was struck just before 7:30 p.m. while walking on the 2000 block of College Drive, off busy Blackwood Clementon Road, in the township’s Blackwood section, police said. By the time officers arrived, they said the driver had fled and the woman was unconscious.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released her name pending family notification.
Police interviewed witnesses and viewed surveillance footage from the area, they said, and eventually located what they believe to be the striking vehicle in a nearby neighborhood. They had not located its driver as of Saturday morning.
Cherry Hill Police asked anyone with information about their Friday morning hit-and-run to call Officer J. Watts at 856-432-8860; email the anonymous tip line, tips@cherryhillpolice.com; or text CHERRYHILLPD followed by the tip to 888777.
Gloucester Township Police Department urged anyone with information about the Friday night hit-and-run to call their department at 856-228-4500, or at the anonymous tip line, 856-842-5560; or to text TIPGLOTWPPD and the information to 888777.