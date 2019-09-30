The city’s land-use panel plans to hold a special hearing in November to consider developer Bart Blatstein’s proposal for a Wawa with a gas station on central Philadelphia’s Delaware River waterfront.
The Zoning Board of Adjustment expects to vote Nov. 12, 9:30 a.m. on whether to allow a convenience store with gas pumps on the northeast corner of Christopher Columbus Boulevard and Tasker Street, a city spokesperson said.
The hearing had initially been scheduled for a routine zoning board session last week. It was postponed until the later session when no other zoning business would be considered due to the large amount of expected public participation.
Blatstein’s plan was originally rejected by the Department of Licenses and Inspections because gas stations may not front Columbus Boulevard under the area’s land-use rules without a zoning “variance,” which is issued more sparingly by the land-use board than other types of exceptions.
The ban on filling stations along Columbus Boulevard was part of a package of rules designed to bar projects that discourage pedestrian access to the river.
This year, though, L&I accepted a nearly identical version of his plan after Blatstein had a street-facing strip of land declared a separate legal parcel, so that the filling station faces the buffer — on paper — and not the road. The arrangement also allows for a driveway across the buffer so the gas pumps can be accessed directly from Columbus Boulevard.
Inspectors accepted the parcel-splitting strategy, but instructed Blatstein’s team that the gas pumps themselves would require a “special exception," which the zoning board will consider at the November meeting.
Special exceptions, which are granted more routinely than variances, are required for gas stations in much of the city, not just on the waterfront.