Ending an 18-month lobbying battle between landlords and child safety advocates, City Council on Thursday voted 16-0 to approve a bill aimed at ensuring children aren’t exposed to lead in apartments.
“Our children continue to be poisoned by lead even though we have the tools available to create a safer and healthier environment,” Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown, who wrote the legislation, said before the vote.
Paint that contains lead, which can cause developmental problems for young children, was banned in the U.S. in 1978, but apartment buildings constructed before then can still expose children to lead if newer layers of paint deteriorate.
Brown’s bill, which will require landlords to test all apartments for lead every four years, fixes enforcement problems with legislation Brown passed in 2011 that only required testing for apartments with families who had children six years old or younger.
Sherrie Cohen, a lawyer who has represented tenants, said at Council that landlords often get the benefit of the doubt in court cases involving the 2011 law.
“Landlords would claim in court that they did not know that the family had young children ... even when parents testified that when they signed the rental lease they had a baby on their lap,” said Cohen, who is running for City Council as an independent. “Too often judges would find the landlords more credible.”
Landlords contend that the cost of testing all apartments for lead every four years — which Brown said costs about $70 to $150 — will make it more difficult for them to offer affordable housing.
The Kenney administration supports the bill.
Councilman David Oh voted for the bill but said he understood the landlords’ concerns.
“We want safer environments but in reality there is a lot of people who can’t afford to make those changes,” he said. “It does affect the affordable housing.”