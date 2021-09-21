Seven local schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education.

The schools that won the coveted distinction are: Girard Academic Music Program (GAMP), and Penn Alexander, Philadelphia; St. Andrew Catholic School, Newtown; St. Ignatius of Antioch School, Yardley; St. Mary Catholic School, Schwenksville; St. Norbert Catholic School, Paoli; Tinicum Elementary School, Pipersville.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced the winners Tuesday.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Cardona said at a prize-winning school in Illinois. “In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children.”

Nationwide, 325 schools from across the country — less than 1% of all schools nationwide — received the award. Schools, which must complete an exhaustive application to be considered, win either based on standardized test performance or on efforts to close achievement gaps between students.

Last year, six local schools, all in Pennsylvania, won the honor. No South Jersey schools won the honor again this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.