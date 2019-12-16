Police were investigating the deaths of two unidentified females whose bodies were found inside a residence Monday afternoon in the city’s Cedarbrook section, police said.
The bodies were found just before 3:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of Cedarbrook Avenue by two juveniles returning home from school, police said. Medics were called to the scene and pronounced both females, whose ages were not immediately known, dead at 3:43 p.m.
Both females had head wounds and a gun was found next to one of the bodies, police said.