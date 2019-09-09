After shutting down the Bon Air Fire Company last week for its refusal to part with a volunteer who admitted he tried to join the extremist group Proud Boys, Havertown officials announced Monday evening that they had come to an agreement with the firehouse and would reinstate the company.
The fire company will reshape its leadership board — which had defended volunteer Bruce McClay Jr. for weeks — institute sensitivity training, and revise its bylaws, Haverford Board of Commissioners President Andy Lewis said Monday evening during a regularly scheduled board meeting at township hall.
- Haverford officials to meet in public for the first time since shutting down Bon Air Fire Company over Proud Boys controversy
- Closed Haverford fire company defends ‘caring’ firefighter who tried to join far-right Proud Boys
- Haverford shuts down fire company after it refuses to dismiss member with ties to Proud Boys
The changes “reflect a board willing to take responsibility for its actions,” Lewis said in a brief prepared speech.
No members of Bon Air attended the meeting, and neither did McClay. Both McClay and the fire company have declined to being interviewed on the matter.
The unusually large audience Monday night at Township Hall — save for a few attendees who jeered comments at the commissioners — listened quietly, neither clapping nor criticizing officials for their decision.
The township will return to Bon Air the three fire trucks and apparatus it repossessed last Wednesday when Township Manager David F. Burman announced in a statement that he had shut down the 37-member company.
Monday night’s decision largely capped a month of mounting controversy that came to a head last week when the town authorized the shuttering of fire company at 541 Royal Ave. in Havertown.
“I think they’re going to be a little more careful,” meeting attendee Janice Wilson said of Bon Air and the agreement reached with the commissioners.
After refusing for weeks to part ways with a volunteer firefighter who admitted he tried to join the extremist organization Proud Boys, the Bon Air Fire Company agreed on Monday to dismiss McClay Jr. without commenting on its decision.
Last week, township officials said Wednesday’s decision to shut down the fire company came its board refused to budge from its belief that McClay had done nothing wrong by trying to join an organization categorized as a hate group — and refused to accept the volunteer’s office to resign.
By Monday, the fire company had changed its mind: “We agree with the Township that the board of the Bon Air Fire Company should have accepted the resignation because it is important that all volunteers who represent the Township do so free from bias and without discrimination,” the fire company said in a statement Monday.
In the same statement, the company said it would revise its current anti-discrimination policies so “that volunteers who engage in hate speech or join hate groups are not welcome in the Bon Air Fire Company.”
Bon Air’s announcement came five hours before a Haverford Board of Commissioners meeting.
Lawyers for Bon Air’s board, Robert Donohue and Sean Murphy, have not responded to requests for comment, nor have Haverford’s attorneys, Jim Byrne or Kelly Sullivan.
In mid-August, town officials were notified that McClay, a lieutenant with the fire company who was also vice president for Bon Air’s board, had been trying to join the Proud Boys, passing two of the four steps to initiation and attending “several social events.”
On Aug. 22, Bon Air’s lawyer emailed Haverford’s lawyer to say the company would not dismiss McClay. The company said last week in a now-deleted statement — which did not name McClay — that he "had not engaged in any activity in violation of the mission of the Fire Company to serve the Haverford community.”
McClay told Haverford officials that he began to distance himself from the Proud Boys "after he learned more about the group’s beliefs.”
According to the Anti-Defamation League, the Proud Boys are “overtly Islamophobic and misogynistic, and some members are also anti-Semitic and racist." Some of its members were present at the “Unite the Right” white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
Haverford’s officials said they would not have shut down the company if Bon Air’s board would have accepted McClay’s resignation.