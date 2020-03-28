A 4-year-old boy, 1-year-old boy, and a woman died Friday evening in a Southwest Philadelphia rowhouse fire, authorities said.
Firefighters arriving at the 2000 block of Bonnaffon Street a little after 6:30 p.m. were met by heavy flames emerging from the second floor, said Kathy Matheson, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Fire Department. They gained entry and were able to pull the three victims from a bedroom and begin efforts to save them.
The woman, however, was pronounced dead by at the scene a medic unit at 6:52 p.m.
The children were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where both died: The 4-year-old died at 7:11 p.m., and the younger child died eight minutes later.
Their identities and relationship to each other were not immediately available.
The fire was declared under control at 7:03. Nearly 60 firefighters were on the scene.
The cause of the fire was under investigation. No other details were released.