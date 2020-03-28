A 4-year-old boy, 1-year-old boy, and a woman died Friday evening in a Southwest Philadelphia rowhouse fire, authorities said.

Firefighters arriving at the 2000 block of Bonnaffon Street a little after 6:30 p.m. were met by heavy flames emerging from the second floor, said Kathy Matheson, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Fire Department. They gained entry and were able to pull the three victims from a bedroom and begin efforts to save them.

The woman, however, was pronounced dead by at the scene a medic unit at 6:52 p.m.

Firefighters look for hotspots after fighting a fire at 2046 Bonaffon St. in Phila., Pa. on March 27, 2020.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Firefighters look for hotspots after fighting a fire at 2046 Bonaffon St. in Phila., Pa. on March 27, 2020.

The children were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where both died: The 4-year-old died at 7:11 p.m., and the younger child died eight minutes later.

Their identities and relationship to each other were not immediately available.

The fire was declared under control at 7:03. Nearly 60 firefighters were on the scene.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. No other details were released.