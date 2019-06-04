“[Gudziak’s] gift is to listen, to listen to various people, to make connections with various people and have them network among themselves,” said the Rev. Andriy Chirovsky, a founding director and theology professor at the Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytsky Institute of Eastern Christian Studies at the University of St. Michael’s College in the University of Toronto. Gudziak’s skill at team-building is how he was able to help fuel the church’s renaissance in Ukraine, Chirovsky said.