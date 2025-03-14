‘Box demon’ in York County identified, say police. The lack of publicly available details has some neighbors concerned.

It looks like a clip from a cheap horror movie.

A person dressed in a colorful, Snuggy-like jumper walks up to a South Central Pennsylvania home with a box, activating the Ring camera with a tap of the finger at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Advertisement

A dulcet lullaby tune worthy of a child’s playroom plays in the background.

“Hi, I’m the box demon,” they say, tilting their head this way and that, bringing into focus a paper plate that’s been turned into a crude mask with black jagged teeth and hastily drawn red eyes. The “face” has multicolored petals adorning the border of the plate.

“This box is a gift for you,” the person goes on to say before walking away.

These are the images a family in North York Borough woke up to this week before alerting the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

The family told authorities they did not recognize the person on camera, nor did they know what the empty box the individual left behind is supposed to represent.

Within 24 hours, the Northern York County Regional Police Department announced it had “identified and spoken to the ‘Box Demon,’” adding there were no public safety concerns but offering few other details.

The incident, which naturally went viral after the department shared a 20-second clip of camera footage with sound, has divided some in the community.

Plenty shrugged the visit off as a prank, not worthy of any sort of media attention. Others pointed out that while it’s not a crime to be creepy, things could have gone south for the suspect had they encountered more reactive homeowners.

Still, many are wondering why authorities haven’t released more information on the culprit, even if it is only to say the incident involves a minor as some internet sleuths suspect given the resemblance of the disguise to a Roblox character.

In the Roblox game “Dandy’s World,” the villainous characters are called the twisteds.

The “Twisted Dandy” is a destructive character in the game, causing lethal damage in its attacks. When it appears before players it is followed by a lullaby version of “Claire de Lune,” not unlike what was captured by the Ring camera in North York Borough this week.