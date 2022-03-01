A 4-year-old boy died after he was shot in the face early Monday evening in Chester County, police said.

Shortly before 5:20 p.m., police in Coatesville responded to the 300 block of East Chestnut Street for a reported gunshot injury. The police found the boy mortally wounded and he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

No further information was released about the boy or the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Coatesville Detective Sergeant Brandon Harris at 610-384-2300, ext. 3212, or Chestnut County Detective Keith Cowdright at 610-344-6866.