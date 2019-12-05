A 7-year-old boy and a 24-year-old woman were wounded Tuesday night when the car they were in came under fire in West Philadelphia, police said.
Both victims were in stable condition and are expected to recover, police said.
Police said the boy and the woman were in a car about 9:30 p.m. when it was peppered with bullets at 57th Street and Girard Avenue. The boy was shot in the foot. The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the shoulder and the knee.
After the shooting, the woman drove about four miles to a relative’s home on the 2100 block of Van Pelt Street in North Philadelphia, police said. Someone there took the pair to Temple University Hospital in another vehicle.
Police did not immediately spell out the relationship between the victims, whose names were not released.
Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the hospital that investigators were trying to determine if the woman was the intended target of the shooting.