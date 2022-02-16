Police in Bristol Township are searching for a man they believe was involved in the death murder of his stepfather.

Brian Joseph Carey, 41, is considered a person of interest in the killing of the 78-year-old victim, identified by neighbors as Joseph Jakimowicz, police said.

Jakimowicz was found dead inside his home on Winder Drive late Tuesday, according to police. It was unclear how he died.

Officers were called to the home for a wellness check after a concerned neighbor hadn’t seen Jakimowicz for a few days, investigators said Wednesday.

Carey, according to neighbors on the quiet suburban street, had lived in that home with his mother and Jakimowicz several years ago, but had moved away. The news of Jakimowicz’s death was shocking to many like Owen Bryant, who lived next door to the retired Philadelphia prisons correctional officer for seven years.

“I almost fainted when I heard,” Bryant said. “Something like this hits you hard.”

Jakimowicz was a proud family man, he said, and always made time to say hello and stop for a conversation when he saw Bryant. They often discussed their shared love of gardening.

“He was just a lovely person,” Bryant said. “He had absolutely no enemies that I knew of. This is just crazy.”

Investigators believe Carey is driving his stepfather’s 2006 Chevy Trailblazer, with Pennsylvania license plate number GNJ 5128. Anyone with information about Carey is asked to call contact Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354 or Bristol Township Police at 215-785-4040.