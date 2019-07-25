A Middletown Township police officer was charged Wednesday with possession of child pornography, authorities said.
Brian Craig Reeves, 52, of the 600 block of Valley View Road in Middletown, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on felony counts of sexual abuse of children and criminal use of a communication facility. He was released on a $50,000 unsecured bail agreement that prohibits him from using the Internet or having unsupervised contact with minors.
Authorities executed a search warrant at his house on June 2 and found electronic devices containing child porn, including a USB drive he kept in a bedside drawer, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Middletown Township Police Chief Joe Bartorilla could not be reached for comment.
On the social networking site LinkedIn, Reeves identified himself as a patrolman and member of the Middletown Township Police Department’s K-9 Unit. He was featured in a 2011 article in the Bucks County Courier Times about the death of his canine partner, a German shepherd named Dax.
He also worked briefly with the Philadelphia Police Department, according to his LinkedIn page.