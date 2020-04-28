A Bucks County man whose unemployment benefits were delayed by the state’s shutdown of non-essential businesses was so frustrated about not getting his money that he called Gov. Tom Wolf’s office and threatened his family, police said.
“I live right down the street from the governor’s daughter and granddaughter and they’re dead, you hear me?” Brian Rafferty said, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest. “They’re dead.”
Rafferty, 61, was taken into custody hours after placing that call Monday. The Lower Southampton Township resident was charged with terroristic threats and harassment, and remains in jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. It was unclear Tuesday if he had retained an attorney.
(Bucks County has taken measures to reduce its prison population amid the coronarvirus pandemic, but is detaining inmates who are considered to pose a threat to the community.)
Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said Tuesday that while he empathizes with the feelings of frustration that some have as the state remains shuttered by COVID-19, Rafferty’s behavior was unacceptable..
“But it’s no excuse to resort to threats of violence,” he said. "We cannot tolerate it if we are to all get through this as best we can.”
In an interview with state police, Rafferty admitted to making the call, the affidavit said. He told troopers that he was “upset due to not receiving his unemployment money and being unable to make contact with anyone in the unemployment office.”
After several unsuccessful attempts, Rafferty called the governor’s office and made the death threats, according to the affidavit. He is scheduled to return to court in June for a preliminary hearing, court records show.