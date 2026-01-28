Safety board releases initial findings in Bristol nursing home explosion that killed three people, injured dozens

Peco arrived at the Bristol Health & Rehab Center more than two hours before an explosion that killed three people and injured 20 others just days before Christmas. Yet in initial findings released Wednesday, federal investigators said the public utility company did not fully isolate gas flow to the facility until an hour and a half after the catastrophic blast.

According to an investigative summary released by the National Transportation Safety Board, a maintenance director at the nursing home reported a gas smell coming from the basement boiler room around 11 a.m. A technician with Peco responded by 11:50 p.m. and identified the source — a leak in the gas meter valve.

Advertisement

The technician called for backup to assist with the repair, and a meter services technician arrived about 1:20 p.m. The explosion occurred less than an hour later, at 2:15 p.m. A Peco emergency crew fully isolated the gas at 3:50 p.m., as first responders were pulling victims from the rubble.

The NTSB’s initial findings provide the most concrete timeline yet of what happened in the lead-up to the Dec. 23 tragedy that rattled lower Bucks County and raised questions about the actions of both the public utility company and the nursing home’s operator.

Peco did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

The initial findings did not fault Peco for not shutting off the gas flow to the facility sooner. NTSB investigators noted the Peco foreman and the meter services technician had “had less than 1 year of experience in their current roles.”

Carin O’Donnell, an attorney with Stark & Stark who is representing victims in a lawsuit, said the initial findings demonstrated that Peco gambled with everyone’s safety by not shutting off the flow of gas to the facility sooner.

“Clearly, Peco knew there was a leak, and rather than terminate the gas, they sent their repairmen in while the gas line was still pressurized,” O’Donnell said. “It’s like sending them in with a lit cigarette and a match.”

At least two separate lawsuits alleging negligence have been filed against Peco and Saber Healthcare Group, the Ohio-based nursing home operator that runs the facility.

Residents and staff told The Inquirer they detected a heavy gas odor inside the 174-bed facility early that morning, yet no building-wide evacuation order was given to residents. In the aftermath of the tragedy, Peco initially reported arriving at the facility around 2 p.m. and later changed the timeline to “hours” before the blast that occurred just after 2:15 p.m.

First responders encountered chaos. People ran from the partially collapsed nursing home, many bleeding and injured. Police and firefighters helped others escape from the wreckage while contending with a second blast and fire that ignited after the initial explosion.

Two people were pronounced dead: Muthoni Nduthu, 52, of Bristol, who worked at the facility as a nurse for over a decade, and a resident at the facility who police identified as Ann Ready. A third victim, 66-year-old Patricia Merro, died two weeks later from her injuries.

The nursing home, previously known as Silver Lake, was acquired by Saber Healthcare Group and renamed Bristol Health & Rehab Center three weeks before the explosion.

Under the facility’s previous operator, the Cincinnati-based CommuniCare Health Services, the nursing home was cited repeatedly for substandard care and facility management.

Federal regulators gave the facility a one-star rating, and CommuniCare was fined more than $418,000 in 2024, records show, due to ongoing violations. Two months before the explosion, state inspectors cited the facility for lacking a fire safety plan, failing to maintain extinguishers, and having hallways and doors that could not contain smoke.

A representative for Saber said the company had begun addressing those problems after taking over the facility in early December.

This is a developing story and will be updated.