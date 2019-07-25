A 25-year-old man allegedly fleeing from police was electrocuted on the subway tracks of the Broad Street Line in the city’s Logan section Wednesday night.
Police said the man was being arrested for a drug offense in the area of Broad Street and Olney Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. when he broke free and ran down into the subway station. He came into contact with the electrified third rail and died, police said.
SEPTA said that train service had been suspended between the Erie and Fern Rock stations and riders were told to expect delays along the rest of the line.
The incident was under investigation.