A 29-year-old man was fatally injured Friday night when he was dragged along Broad Street trying to stop a car thief in North Philadelphia, police said.
The victim tried to stop a man in his 20s from taking a 2006 black Acura in the 1200 block of North Broad Street. The perpetrator lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the Cricket phone store at 1340 W. Girard Ave., damaging the building.
The victim was taken by medics to Hahnemann University Hospital and pronounced dead at 9 p.m.
The car thief was last seen running east on Girard.