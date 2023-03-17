Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band play a sold-out Wells Fargo Center

“Philly! My people!”

Bruce Springsteen hit the stage with those three words at twelve minutes to 8 at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night.

The Boss was announcing his return to South Philadelphia after a seven year absence, and also his return to work after his tour with the E Street Band was shut down last week with the three show’s leading up to Thursday’s were postponed due to an undisclosed illness.

Springsteen and the E Streeters — who swelled to as many as 18 strong, when all five horn players and four back up singers were on stage — then embarked on a 25 song set that began with “No Surrender” from 1984′s Born In the U.S.A. and ended 2 hours 45 minutes later with Springsteen along on stage, singing the haunting “I’ll See You In My Dreams,” from 2021 Letter To You. Before departing the stage, he said goodbye with the parting words: “Thank you Philly. The E Street Band loves you.”

Springsteen’s wife Patti Scialfa, an E Street Band vocalist and guitar player, wasn’t present at the show, after having missed several dates previous on this tour. No mention of her absence was made, nor of the reasons for the previous shows being postponed.

Springsteen and the Band are scheduled to return to South Philly for two shows across the street from the Wells Fargo at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 5 and 7.

A full review of Thursday night’s show will be up on Friday morning. For now, here’s what Springsteen and the band performed.

Bruce Springsteen’s Philadelphia Setlist, March 16 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center

“No Surrender”

“Ghosts”

“Prove It All Night”

“Letter To You”

“The Promised Land”

“Candy’s Room”

“Kitty’s Back”

“Nightshift”

“The E Street Shuffle”

“Trapped”

“Johnny 99″

“Last Man Standing”

“Backstreets”

“Because The Night”

“She’s The One”

“Wrecking Ball”

The Rising

“Badlands”

(The band takes a bow, but does not leave the stage)

“Thunder Road”

“Born To Run”

“Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)”

“Glory Days”

“Dancing In the Dark”

“Tenth Avenue Freeze Out”

“I’ll See You In My Dreams”